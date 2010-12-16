Flying to Cambodia: A $1 Billion Aerotropolis

How do you say “aerotropolis” in Khmer? Looks like we’re about to find out.

Cambodia will begin construction on its very own airport city next year–the New Siem Reap International Airport, with an adjacent special economic zone, dry port, and 15.4 square mile city–to capitalize on increasing tourist numbers from neighboring countries and increasing foreign investment interest.

The airport will be completed in five and a half years at a cost of $1 billion and the contracted South Korean-Cambodian joint venture, NSRIA Co. Ltd., will operate it for 65 years. The airport, 25 miles east of Angkor Wat, will accommodate 747s, allowing direct flights to arrive from Europe and North America.

An airport city such as Cambodia’s fits the label of an aerotropolis–a planned city with an airport as its central node and related infrastructure, businesses, and working families surrounding it. An Aerotropolis thus becomes an engine of local economic development, something Cambodia is desperately in need of.

“It doesn’t matter how much they spend on the project, or how much expertise the South Korean investors bring to bear. What matters is how many flights a day the airport has, and to where,” says Fast Company contributor and co-author of the forthcoming book, Aerotropolis: The Way We’ll Live Next, Greg Lindsay.

“There’s a saying that ‘airlines don’t serve airports; they serve markets,’ meaning they want to go where passengers already are,” says Lindsay. “In this case, the tourist draw of Angkor Wat could be a big help and considering the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization expects China to have 100 million outbound tourists a year by 2020, Cambodia is probably trying to snag a few million.”