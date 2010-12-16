Bing to Lap Google in Making Search an App?

If Google is the Alpha dog of search, Bing is often described as the young pup yapping at its heels. But look closely and you’ll see that Bing, in some ways, is actually leap-frogging Google and leading the race in redefining what search is about. (Okay, we’re done with the animal metaphors, swear.) The new features Bing unveiled in San Francisco yesterday move even further in that direction and may help Microsoft in its quest to capture a larger share of the search market.

Among the features announced: When you search for a restaurant, you can call up a landing-type page in Bing that aggregates everything you’d want to know about that particular establishment: reviews, photos, maps, hours, even things to do nearby, a la Citysearch. All of this information is culled from other sites and organized on a single, easy-to-use page within the search engine. If you want to read a complete review, you can click through to the site it came from, but if you simply want to skim, you have the key information right there within Bing. And if you decide that’s the joint for you, functionality from OpenTable is embedded on the page, allowing you to make a reservation without ever leaving the search engine.

The idea behind features like this, say Bing executives, is that search is no longer simply about looking for information. It’s about getting things done: Booking reservations, buying plane tickets, researching consumer products. And Microsoft is trying to help its users get those things done as quickly as possible. It’s trying, simply put, to make search results less like a list of links and more like an app.

“We want to make search that next-generation organizing layer that helps you with task completion,” senior vice president for research and development of online services, Satya Nadella told Fast Company.

Other features announced yesterday that reflect this “app-ification” of search include similar landing-type pages for entertainment options. If a movie’s still in theaters, for example, you can order tickets right from Bing. For movies on DVD, Bing will tell you whether Netflix or iTunes has the title available and let you click on through to start watching immediately. Functionality from Bing partner FanSnap lets you compare ticket prices to sporting events from over 50 sites, as well as identify the location of your seat on a seating chart, and even see what the view will look like from there. And destination pages for certain cities serve up pictures and videos, list attractions and upcoming events, and even let you search for flights right from Bing.

The “app-ification” also includes smaller elements that Bing calls “Answers,” which are embedded within what otherwise looks like a conventional page of results. If you search for “Golden Globes,” for example, at the top of the results page there’s a condensed section that lets you know when the Globes will take place and gives you quick links to previous winners, highlights, and red carpet fashions. These aren’t necessarily the most “relevant” links, as Google might serve up. It’s more of an editorial touch, aggregating what the system thinks you might actually like to know about the topic. Bing partner group program manager Derrick Connell said Bing released between 50 to 60 of these “Answers” elements as part of yesterday’s announcement.

Bing’s approach is a far cry from the search paradigm pioneered by Google. In the deep dark ages of the Internet, like, 10 years ago, the web was mostly a collection of documents. And people using the web simply wanted to find the document–the site with the most relevant information. Search emerged as a tool to locate sites, and Google’s innovation–to identify the most “relevant” sites–made it the market leader.