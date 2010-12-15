50 Cent’s New Vitamin Water: 3-D Sunglasses

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson gets money–and not just as a hip-hop megastar. The Jamaica, Queens-born rapper has been filling his piggy bank with a slew of non-music side-projects. He founded and runs a big-time record label under Interscope. He’s launched successful sneaker and clothing lines. He’s starred in hit movies and video games. And most impressively, he invested a pretty penny in Vitamin Water-maker Glacéau, which sold to Coca-Cola in 2007 for $4.1 billion, a deal that earned 50 an estimated $100 million.

But don’t think the rapper-turned-businessman is satisfied: Recognizing the potential of a new industry, Fiddy has invested in another company, Gunnar Optiks, which specializes in “digital performance eyewear.”

For many, staring at LCD screens and digital projections can cause headaches, diminished focus, and tired or dry eyes. Gunnar Optiks creates lenses optimized for a sharper digital viewing experience that extinguish the “polarizing light” and “ghosting” effect that can often plague the eye. The company develops these lenses for a range of fashionable, high-end indoor, outdoor, and 3D shades, which retail between around $70 to $200–a price tag that likely attracted 50 Cent.