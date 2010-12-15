Michael Vick Lessons #1 and #2: Guard Your Story and Pick Your Plot

Why does a company’s stock price rise when investors learn Warren Buffett is buying? The company’s innate value does not change but because Buffett evokes a narrative–he buys a company and it becomes more valuable–investors’ expectations change.

The same is true in business and personal relationships. People don’t know you; they know your story. You need to be aware of what story they are telling.

A few years ago, Michael Vick’s narrative was that of a prodigy. Then it became about a dog-fighting convict. Now the lines seem to be blurring, but the message is clear. People will believe the narrative, so you need to concern yourself with what people think about when they hear your name.

Lesson #2: Pick Your Plot

Over Thanksgiving dinner, listening to Philadelphia fans debate whether they supported Michael Vick or not, I came to the conclusion that whether you are pro or con depends ultimately on what plot you fit Vick into.

Pro-Vick fans usually see him as representing the story of redemption: the imperfect hero falls, realizes his mistake, and redeems himself. The anti-Vick fans see his reacceptance as representing the story of the bad guy getting away with it: the flawed villain is caught but is not punished.