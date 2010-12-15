The 5 Most Interesting New TED Fellows: From Living Fashion to a PowerPoint Killer

TED‘s annual Long Beach conference is coming up in February and the 2011 Fellows were announced today.

TED’s Long Beach and U.K. conferences have become the go-to place for global visionaries to meet and greet, as Fast Company‘s Anya Kamenetz explored in “How TED Connects the Idea-Hungry Elite.“

The theme of February’s conference is “the rediscovery of wonder” and the Fellows include:

Suzanne Lee

We profiled Lee’s biocouture sweet tea-grown clothing back in July. Based in the UK, her Biocouture Fashion Research Project aims to literally grow clothing from bacteria, yeast, and tea, mixed together in her bathtub. The end-result is non-toxic sheets of cellulose that can be tinted with natural fruit or vegetable dye. (The New York Times Magazine has just caught on to her as well.)

Sumit Dagar

Mr. Dagar is an Indian entrepreneur and filmmaker developing a mobile phone for the blind, called the Braille Phone. The interface involves a keyboard and a set of buttons with a “refreshable Braille display.” He previously experimented with haptics and pillow speakers and a host of other interaction designs. The TED Platform is likely to give him the visibility he needs to further develop, scale, and market his forward-thinking products.



Skylar Tibbits

A graduate of Philadelphia University and MIT, Tibbits is the founder of SJET, an experimental computation and design research firm. He focuses on coded assembly and programmable matter, specifically the embedding of information within material parts for “large-scale self-assembly.” He currently lectures at MIT and since 2007 has been collaborating with the experimental design group, THEVERYMANY.