Start the New Year Off Right: Break Old Habits

Breaking those habits, as pre-eminent leadership educators Marshall Goldsmith and Rosabeth Moss Kanter have taught us, means letting go of

old ways of thinking. Recessions are a good time to re-think how you do

business and what behaviors need to change in order to succeed. It is easy to

say you want to change, but actually do it is a different matter. Here are some

suggestions.

Do things differently.

When the late Alex Trotman became CEO of Ford Motor Company in the early

Nineties he banned the big briefing books that senior executives brought to meetings.

The overstuffed briefing books were symbolic of an executive who had his facts

at the ready, even though many of the facts were less than useful. Trotman

wanted his executives to know the issues and stand on their own two feet when

asked a question. Breaking a habit sends a message that business as usual is

over.

Get out of the

office. Off-site meetings are a good way to get people to interact with

each other free of the typical office interruptions. Give the group convening a

meaty issue to discuss, be it a process redesign, a new product offering, or a

competitive threat. Let them come up with ideas. [Note: Ask everyone to turn

off his or her phones and PDAs. No talking, no emailing.]

Lead the way. Leaders

who push others to change must walk the talk by changing their own personal

behaviors. Show the way by letting

your actions speak for you. Forgo eating lunches at your desk in order to eat

in the employee cafeteria. Get out from behind the desk to meet with employees.

Spend more time listening than speaking. And follow up with messages that

demonstrate you have learned from what you have heard.

And there is one more thing to consider. Take a page from

the spymasters: vary your routine.

If you hold staff meetings early, hold them later in the day. If you like to do

business via email, make more phone calls. And finally make some time for

yourself. It is easy for managers to take on too many tasks. When you can,

eliminate the time-wasting activities, such as reporting for the sake of

reporting. Discipline begins by saying no to things that add no value to your

organization.

Change is never easy. Again, as Professor Kanter teaches: We

change because it hurts too much not to change. Well, the pain is pretty

intense right now, so change is coming. Those who stand in the way will be

steamrolled. Those who embrace it will help their organizations succeed.