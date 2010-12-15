Silicon Valley Venture Funds Head East to China

This year’s Venture Summit Silicon Valley had three major topics: the state of American innovation; the globalization of capital (and the rise of China); and the impact of secondary markets.

Innovation: By far the best talk was Joe Schoendorf‘s about our education system; it was so compelling that the audience begged him to continue on into the lunch break.

Joe is with ACCEL Partners, and (he told us proudly), the only member of the Executive Committee for the World Economic Forum who doesn’t run either a Fortune 500 or a country. On that committee he represents innovation. He had just returned from setting the agenda for next year’s conference, and he had a lot on his mind.

He began, like A Tale of Two Cities, by telling the audience these were the best of times and the worst of times. The best because there is more innovation going on all over the world than he had ever seen, and the best because the NASDAQ is still at 50% of its all time high in 2000. Silicon Valley, he reminded us, was founded in the very worst of times: 1939. Throughout the l930’s, unemployment went as high as 25%, and when Bill Hewlett and Jim Packard left their secure jobs at GE to follow their dream, it was still 17%–about what it is in California today. Likewise Intel was founded at the end of a recession and endured the recession of the 70s, and Cisco started in the recession of 1987-88.

Even with the high rate of unemployment in California, however, this downturn might not be a good time to start the kind of company that made Silicon Valley famous, because there is such a shortage of engineers in America. Engineers create the products that cause all others hires: finance, marketing, support and sales.

Then Joe changed his tone dramatically and hammered home his major message: our education system in this country sucks and it’s in the process of killing the U.S. Of the top twenty economies in the world, America has a poor record for training scientists and engineers. In the fourth grade, the math skills of American students are still about average, but by middle school America has dropped to the bottom third, and in high school we aren’t even in the top 20–we’re 24th in math and science skills.

And that’s because our teachers are not equipped to teach. 55% of high school physics teachers don’t have either a major or minor in science. And our math education is a mile wide and an inch deep. In a year’s math course, Americans learn 35 subjects, where other systems teach four in depth. The best thing he said?