Pearls of Wisdom From Bootstrapping Entrepreneurs

On the orders of Spain’s Queen Isabella to bring back riches, Christopher Columbus set out for uncharted waters in 1492. While discovering vast new lands assured his place in posterity, Columbus’s real triumph was uncovering vast beds of oyster pearls off the coast of Venezuela, a rare natural gem that the queen coveted beyond all else. The “pearl rush” that Columbus started way back when is not unlike the rush to entrepreneurship underway today, a surprising outcome in a challenging time.

And more to the point, the beloved pearl provides a lustrous metaphor

for the joys and pressures of entrepreneurship, something I’ve discovered

personally and as a result of recent interviews with the founders of

four start-ups. Though each of the entrepreneurs I interviewed offered

pearls of wisdoms worthy of an entire article (see the complete

interviews here), this provides a deeper dive into the collective

mindset of entrepreneurs, especially the type of founder that is

prepared to bootstrap their company from inception to market

introduction.

It takes an irritant to get started

While the proverbial “grain of sand” is a myth according to

Wikipedia, it does take “an irritating microscopic object [to become]

trapped within the mollusk’s mantle folds” for a pearl to get started. For entrepreneurs, the irritant can be as simple as

personality type. According to Emily Lutzker, the founder of

OpenInvo, an innovative resource for idea generators, “I only had

one ‘real job’ once and was told I was disruptive in the workplace,”

thus necessitating her entrepreneurial journey.

Sometimes the irritant hits the founder personally. Ashok Kamal,

founder of Bennu, explained that, “like any

good business, the idea behind Bennu was born out of a problem–the

obscene amount of garbage being dumped into landfills.” Jeff Stier, got

the idea for the voice tagging utility called Blurts after a

voice message from his daughter was annoyingly and irretrievably

deleted. And Jesse Middleton, founder of GetMinders, a service that

reminds people when to take their medicines, got the idea when thinking

about his grandfather who has Parkinson’s and the toll it was taking on

him and his family.

Growth usually requires outside help

It was the rarity of natural pearls that made Columbus’s discovery so

important in the 15th Century. Today, more than 99% of the pearls sold

are the result of human intervention through a 20th Century process

known as cultivation. Not surprisingly, entrepreneurs are almost always

dependent on the help of outside resources, both in terms of capital

and expertise. What is surprising is how many boot-strappers find those

resources close to home from friends and family. Noted a grateful

Lutzker, “I didn’t ask for money, [friends and family] volunteered.”