Qatar’s Solution for World Cup Housing: Cruise Ships

Hosting the World Cup is a boon for any country. However, the complications of arranging housing for visitors is daunting. The tiny Gulf emirate of Qatar has a unique idea: Housing tourists in cruise ships and hastily constructed “temporary budget hotels.”

Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup, is just beginning the process of implementing logistics for the matches. Approximately 400,000 tourists are expected to make the journey to Qatar–along with a fleet of guest workers to handle construction, services, and infrastructure needs. Approximately 85% of Qatar’s population of 1.6 million are guest workers, who lack citizenship and hail primarily from India, Pakistan, Vietnam, and other Arab nations.

Qatar’s decisions when it comes to housing the 400,000 tourists expected to arrive in a country of just 1.6 million residents are skewing in a utilitarian direction. Reuters is reporting that at least one cruise ship will be converted into temporary hotel housing for the 2022 Cup. As of press time, information on the number of ships, owners and amenities remain unavailable.

According to Qatar’s official bid to soccer regulatory authority Fifa, the ships will be docked in the town of al-Wakrah. There will be 6,000 total rooms on the ships.

Qatar’s bid also includes plans to build 140 new hotels and compounds on land for housing.

Also under consideration are temporary budget hotels–essentially barracks or trailer compounds–that could quickly be constructed before the World Cup and torn down afterward. Although no one’s idea of dream housing, visitors will be traveling to Qatar for soccer rather than luxury. If the need is bad enough, Qatar could just be able to pull it off.