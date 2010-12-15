Clothes Site Moxsie Lures Future Employees With Foursquare-Style System

Jetting off to Paris and Milan to handpick the latest fashions is a pretty glamorous gig–if you can get it.

So here’s a more attainable goal for wannabe fashionistas: Become a virtual buyer on Moxsie, a “community-driven” startup that sells clothing, shoes, and accessories crafted by independent designers.

Two months ago, Moxsie began posting pictures and videos of sample products on Twitter during the company’s regular merchandising meetings, and allowing its 115,000 followers to send instant feedback on which fabrics, colors, and designs they like or dislike. Moxsie then uses their input to decide which products to stock up on.

Now, as of today, Moxsie is introducing a badge system (a la Foursquare) that it’s hoping will inspire more of its fans to get more involved in the buying process. If a virtual badge sound lame, consider this–it could end up landing you a real job on Moxsie’s buying team.

“We’re not only trying to get more merchandising feedback,” says Jon Fahrner, CEO of Palo Alto-based Moxsie (and former employee number three at online shoe powerhouse Zappos). “We’re also selfishly trying to find future employees.”