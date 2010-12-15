Ireland’s Strong-Willed Entrepreneurs Find Inspiration in Crisis

With her country embroiled in budget cuts, a $113 billion bailout, and a general financial frenzy, product designer Jane Ni Dhulchaointigh’s obsession with re-use and renewal has never looked more sensible.

She’s the inventor of Sugru, an affordable, Play-doh-like silicone rubber clay that can be used for everything from protecting computer parts and re-shaping light switches to creating bike grips.

Sugru allows individuals to make use of the material for whatever purpose they desire. And now, Sugru is a band-aid for families hit hard by the financial crisis whose budgets for repair supplies have dwindled. At a price of $16.50 for a 60-gram pack, Sugru is a pocket-friendly product, nurtured and launched amidst Ireland’s crisis economy.

The crisis, Ni Dhulchaointigh says, “has opened a new sense of opportunity for Irish entrepreneurs, and the Irish creative community in general. It feels like there’s a sense of coming together and a determination amongst young Irish people to make the most of this opportunity for change,” Ni Dhulchaointigh tells Fast Company.

She developed “Sugru”–a word derived from “sugradh” in Gaelic, which means “play”–with material scientists while studying at London’s Royal College of Art.