How to Get a Limited Edition Google Chrome Cr-48 Notebook

Google’s new brandless, charcoal notebooks are incredibly hard to get–even if they are free. The search giant is giving away its Chrome OS-based Cr-48s to a lucky few who apply and pass the selection process.

To give Fast Company readers some inside tips, we spoke with a source at Google, who provided some details on the limited edition notebooks.

First off, don’t get your hopes up. Google is shipping just thousands of the Cr-48s. Tens of thousands? No, says the source. Only thousands.

In order to get your hands on one, you’ll have to be lucky–and make sure you’re not falling out of the notebook’s use-cases. For example, the source explains, if you are a financial analyst who spends all day writing macros in Excel, this might not be the right device. If you are a photographer who does complex photo editing, this isn’t the notebook for you either.

But if you are a student who takes notes in Google Docs, uses Facebook and Twitter, and watches YouTube vidoes, the Cr-48 will be right up your alley.

Of course, you’re not guaranteed the device if you match that description. What Google is looking for are early adopters: those who like getting their hands on technology early; those who like playing with potentially buggy software; and those who are going to make for an interesting use-case for the Chrome OS. Ultimately, what’s most important is feedback: Google wants not only to perfect its software, but to discover its widest range of applications.