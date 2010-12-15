The Spirit of Authentic Dialogue

We’ve noticed that the word “dialogue” is often misunderstood, misused, and even abused. “Let’s dialogue” has become as common and meaningless an invitation as “let’s do lunch” and carries with it nearly the same result: we’re not really going to have lunch together nor are we really going to engage in authentic dialogue. Indeed, the process of real dialogue is something that is much easier said than done; moreover, it is more difficult to do than is meeting someone–even someone whom you may not like–for lunch!

Why is dialogue easier said than done? Let’s begin to answer this

question by first seeking to understand what is meant by the word at

its “root” level. The

word dialogue actually comes from two Greek words–dia, meaning “through,” and logos,

most frequently but only roughly translated in English as “the

meaning.” Upon closer examination, the various translations of the word

logos, a common Greek word (λόγος), reveal that it has deep spiritual

roots. In fact, the concept of logos can be found in most of the great

works describing the history of Christianity, as well as throughout the

literature on religion and Western philosophy.

In this regard, one of the first references to logos as “spirit” came from

the Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, around 500 BC. The logos of Heraclitus

has been interpreted in various ways, as the “logical,” as “meaning,” and as

“reason”; but, as the German philosopher Martin Heidegger has pointed out,

“What can logic … do if we never begin to pay heed to the logos and follow its

initial unfolding?” To Heraclitus, this “initial unfolding” viewed the

logos as responsible for the harmonic order of the universe, as a cosmic law

which declared that “One is All and Everything is One.”

The doctrine of the logos was the linchpin of the religious thinking by the

Jewish philosopher, Philo of Alexandria, who, while not always consistent in

his use of the term, clearly established it as belonging only to the

“spiritual” realm. Indeed, Philo sometimes suggested that the logos is the

“highest idea of God that human beings can attain … higher than a way of

thinking, more precious than anything that is merely thought.” For Philo,

the logos was Divine, it was the source of energy from which the human soul

became manifest. Consistent with the logocentric character of Philo’s

thought, “it is through the Logos and the Logos alone that man is capable of

participating in the Divine.”

Moreover, Philo’s confidence in the human mind rests on the self-assurance

that the human intellect is ultimately related to the divine Logos, ” … being an

imprint, or fragment or effulgence of that blessed nature, or … being a portion

of the divine ether.” To Philo, the origins of logos as “spirit” were

clearly well documented in the writings of the early Greek philosophers and the

theologians of his era. This kind of interpretation of logos also received

attention more recently in Karen Armstrong’s bestseller, A History of God, in which she notes that St. John had made it

clear that Jesus was the Logos and, moreover, that the Logos was God.

Herein, however, lies the difficulty associated with engaging people in

“authentic” dialogue–it cannot and will not happen if we are “prisoners of our

thoughts.” In this connection, We learned a long time ago that you can never

enter into a relationship with others if you believe that you have a monopoly

on truth. True dialogue will only occur if the participating stakeholders are

willing to enter the spiritual realm of the logos and “converse,” if you will,

on this deeper level. Cognitive, so-called “knowledge-based,” interactions

are not sufficient for authentic dialogue to occur. One must be open and

willing to entertain a diversity of thought and discover a

common ground by going to a higher ground.

Interpreting logos in this way, that is, viewing it as a manifestation of spirit or soul, carries with it significant implications, both conceptual and practical. Authentic dialogue, as a concept, takes on a new and deeper meaning when it is perceived as a group’s accessing a larger pool of common spirit through a distinctly spiritual connection between the members. This suggests more than just collective thinking, although dialogue certainly is a determinant of such a holistic process. Spirit flowing through the participants in true dialogue leads to collective thinking which, in turn, facilitates a common understanding thereby resulting ideally in what we now refer to as collective learning. Authentic dialogue, in this regard, enables individuals to acknowledge that they each are part of a greater whole, that they naturally resonate with others within this whole, and that the whole is, indeed, greater than the sum of its various parts.