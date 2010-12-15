Foursquare Checkin Unlocks This Apartment Door, DIY Kits Coming Soon

When the video of the door that unlocks with Foursquare check-ins went viral, I decided to go see how it works–and whether I could get my own.

It was tempting to whip out my phone, check in and walk right upstairs, announcing that I didn’t know where I was–just that I was blindly following my MapQuest. Instead, I fired off a tweet ahead of time and was greeted by Nick Hall, a Brooklyn Web developer at Apartm.net who happens to have built this little piece of Foursquarey magic right up the street from me in Brooklyn.

Hall and his brother Erin Sparling, also a Web developer, installed the Foursquare door a couple of months ago as a way to let their underlings neighborhood friends and allies enter the office. He took me through the door system and the rest of his uber-wired stuff, which include a home-built touch-screen media system, improvised satellite T1 connection, and a coffee table made of an Apple X-serve.

Here’s how the door works. The key to the Foursquare door is a little Web relay device, which actually hosts its own little webpage (aw!) that the brothers use to run some Javascript. “The relay is supposed to be for industrial use,” says Hall. “I think it’s meant to be used to control pumps.” Here it is:

A Mac Mini chills out near the door and makes requests to Foursquare’s API every three seconds, looking for new check-ins at Apartm.net. When the computer finds one, it contacts the Web relay, which sents a simple binary bbzzzz! through a little copper cable that has been soldered to the intercom button in the hallway. The intercom is fooled into thinking the button has been pressed, and it unlocks the door via the building’s existing buzzer system. It’s shockingly quick. (Right now, only white-listed Foursquare users can get in, but all that will change when the brothers throw their New Year’s Party: it’ll be open to all.)