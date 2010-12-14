A Game Plan for Game Changers

A note from Bill: My new book, Practically Radical, will be published three weeks from today . It will be tough for me to think about much else between now and then, so I thought I’d tease out a few essential messages from the book as a way to provide some food for thought for your work. Here’s hoping you can apply these ideas inside your organization.

Albert Einstein put it brilliantly: “Problems cannot be solved at the same level of awareness that created them.” Some unknown Texas genius put it simply: “If all you ever do is all you’ve ever done, then all you’ll ever get is all you ever got.” It’s hard to put it any better: These two bits of timeless wisdom capture the spirit of the times in which we work, compete, and lead.

We are living through the age of disruption. You can’t do big things if you’re content with doing things a little better than everyone else or a little differently than how you did them before. In an era of hyper-competition and non-stop dislocation, the only way to stand out from the crowd is to stand for something special. Today, the most successful organizations don’t just out-compete their rivals. They redefine the terms of competition by embracing one-of-a-kind ideas in a world filled with me-too thinking.

That’s why, over the past two years, I immersed myself in the struggles and triumphs of 25 organizations that are achieving dramatic results under some of the most trying conditions imaginable. These innovators were not paralyzed by the degree of difficulty associated with their agenda. In fact, they were energized by it. They were making big things happen in new ways–unleashing innovations and driving transformations that will shape the fortunes of their organizations and the future of their fields. In the process, they developed a set of principles that define the work of leaders in every field. Here are four of those principles–simple rules for transforming your company, shaking up your industry, and challenging yourself.

1. What you see shapes how you change. Or, to use a term that’s become popular in creativity circles, the best leaders demonstrate a capacity for vuja dé. We’ve all experienced déjà vu–looking at an unfamiliar situation and feeling like you’ve seen it before. Vuja dé is the flip side of that: looking at a familiar situation (an industry you’ve worked in for decades, products you’ve worked on for years) as if you’ve never seen it before, and, with that fresh perspective, developing a distinctive point of view on the future.

2. Where you look shapes what you see. The most creative leaders I’ve met don’t aspire to learn from the “best in class” in their industry–especially when best in class isn’t all that great. Instead, they aspire to learn from innovators far outside their industry as a way to shake things up and leapfrog the competition. Ideas that are routine in one industry can be revolutionary when they migrate to another industry, especially when those ideas challenge the prevailing assumptions that define so many industries.

3. There’s nothing wrong with your organization that can’t be fixed by what’s right with your organization. There’s a difference between making change and breaking with the past. For even the most determined change agents, history and tradition can be unrivaled sources of strength–as the foundation for an enduring sense of purpose that newcomers can’t begin to copy; as a reservoir of professional wisdom that gets more valuable as times get more volatile; as an engine of expertise that competitors can’t hope to match; as a reminder of founding principles that never go out of style, regardless of how styles change.