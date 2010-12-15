What Jack Welch Started, Jeff Immelt Ends

In my soon to be published book, The Living Organization, I describe how we have lost sight of what business is really all about.

That every business is about being in-service to a collection of customers we call our market segment. It is not about making money. It is not about maximizing shareholder values. Those components of business are the gauges on the system that produces goods and services that have value for customers.

Somewhere along the line we lost sight of that and began to focus on maximizing the reading of the gauge–the return on investment–rather than on the system that was being measured.

Many say it started with Jack Welch’s famous presentation to Shareholders at their 1981 shareholders meeting. This is where he postulated that the goal of General Electric was to maximize shareholder value.

“An idea he recanted in a 2009 interview where he said:

“On the face of it, shareholder value is the dumbest idea in the world.” “Shareholder value is a result, not a strategy… Your main constituencies are your employees, your customers, and your products.”

But the idea of maximizing shareholder value became the mantra that was picked up by every corporation and created a whole new profession, “the financial engineer”–very smart people like Ivan Bosidy and Michael Milken.

The profession, that brought us leveraged buyouts, Enron’s off-balance-sheet accounting, and Credit Default swaps, which allowed the subprime mortgage to drive the housing bubble.