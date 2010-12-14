Infographic of the Day: The Facebook Map of the World

Using the connections between friends on Facebook, an intern at the company has created a remarkable map of the world.

Paul Butler usually works as a grunt on the data infrastructure engineering team at Facebook, which gives him access to Facebook’s mighty data warehouses. Which means his side projects take on a grand scale.

This one began with profile data from a scant 10 million people — or about 2% of Facebook’s users. Butler first tabulated the number of friends between each city, and what latitude and longitude each friend was at. Then, he created a color code: The more connections between two places, the lighter the line is; the fewer, the darker. What emerged, of course, is a map of the world unlike any other. That is, it’s not a map of roads or airline routes or internet connections — but a map of human relationships. Our physical geography becomes simply an emergent quality.