Better Place and Renault Delivering 115,000 Electric Cars in 2011

On October 1, 2011, the largest electric car rollout in history–complete with charging stations and battery exchanges–will take place in the Middle East and Europe. Better Place and Renault, who have a long working relationship, will make 115,000 automobiles available to the public in Denmark and Israel. According to a presentation given to Deutsche Bank, the release will also include a joint partnership with General Electric.

Bringing automobiles to market

has always been the weak point for all vendors of electric

cars. Better Place announced earlier this month that their deal with Renault for the Israeli and Danish markets was finalized.

Under the conditions of the agreement, Better Place has agreed to

purchase 115,000 Renault

Fluence Z.E. Electric sedans. The automobiles are manufactured in Bursa, Turkey and 660 preproduction units have already been unveiled. A

separate electric compact model may also be placed on the Israeli and

Danish markets. While traveling at or below the speed limit, the

Renault Fluence is able to travel for approximately 110 miles before

needing a charge.

This will be a challenge for Better

Place. While the capabilities of the Renault Fluence are far and away

better than those of earlier electric cars, the industry is still in

its infancy. Skeptics will note that going over the speed limit and

simply being stuck in traffic both put a major dent in battery life. Additional car

batteries are unwieldy and impractical to keep in automobiles,

especially in Denmark and Israel where car models have traditionally

been on the small side.

Another challenge for Better Place will

be the performance of the Renault Fluence. The automobile takes quite

some time to recharge if one of Better Place’s battery-exchange

centers are not easily available: recharging a car using a home

electric supply takes between six and eight hours, while the

recharging centers Agassi has unveiled still require a solid

half-hour to recharge a car to maximum capacity.

But this plan is no less audacious than any of the others dreamt up by Shai Agassi. The founder of the Israeli-American

company Better Place is already unveiling a nationwide

network of electric car battery swap stations and repowering centers

in his native Israel. By 2020, the small Middle Eastern country will

have an electric car infrastructure so extensive that power docks

will be available at most gas stations, train stations and mall

parking lots. A smaller-scale project is already underway in Denmark.