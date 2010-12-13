Wake Up and Smell the Tea

If today you’re not talking to a Chinese consumer seriously; with a dedicated channel push you are simply missing out on the biggest market opportunity since the gold rush. Yes that’s true and it’s time to really pay attention.

Chinese represent almost a third of the worlds

population, they speak a language more than anyone else and there coming to a

city near you, with migration exploding in the past 5 years. Embrace it and they will also embrace you.

Tom Peters keeps it very simple “your board

should reflect the market you’re serving.”

Would it be so crazy to have Chinese board members acting in the best

interest of your company? Chinese like to

deal with other Chinese; it’s only natural–so make it easy for them. How much of your company is made of Chinese

ancestry?

Arguably the biggest trend we can expect to

see in 2011 will be international brands customizing products, marketing and communication

to a global Chinese consumer (See trendwatching for further evidence). It’s not a made in China strategy. It’s a ‘made

for Chinese’ strategy that will emerge as a profit centre for the next 10

years.

Companies tapping into this phenomenon

include American Airlines, Zara, H&M, and many more. Retail it seems is the most unique and

profitable sector; having seen continued double digit growth across key

provinces in China–not to mention the online phenomena Taobao (ebay of

china). Online represents by far the easiest pathway to retail success, with

most Chinese more than willing to spend online–the cost of freight makes the proposition

far more attractive than in the west.

How many of your customers are Chinese? How much of your marketing is tailored to a Chinese

consumer? How many Chinese reside in your

home country? These are just a few

questions that drive alarming results–when the world has experienced economic

turmoil of gigantic proportions now’s a better time than ever to recognize key

growth markets and cater communication for them.

