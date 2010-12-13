Wake Up and Smell the Tea

If today you’re not talking to a Chinese
consumer seriously; with a dedicated channel push you are simply missing out on
the biggest market opportunity since the gold rush. Yes that’s true and it’s time to really pay
attention.
Chinese represent almost a third of the worlds
population, they speak a language more than anyone else and there coming to a
city near you, with migration exploding in the past 5 years. Embrace it and they will also embrace you.
Tom Peters keeps it very simple “your board
should reflect the market you’re serving.”
Would it be so crazy to have Chinese board members acting in the best
interest of your company? Chinese like to
deal with other Chinese; it’s only natural–so make it easy for them. How much of your company is made of Chinese
ancestry?
Arguably the biggest trend we can expect to
see in 2011 will be international brands customizing products, marketing and communication
to a global Chinese consumer (See trendwatching for further evidence). It’s not a made in China strategy. It’s a ‘made
for Chinese’ strategy that will emerge as a profit centre for the next 10
years.
Companies tapping into this phenomenon
include American Airlines, Zara, H&M, and many more. Retail it seems is the most unique and
profitable sector; having seen continued double digit growth across key
provinces in China–not to mention the online phenomena Taobao (ebay of
china). Online represents by far the easiest pathway to retail success, with
most Chinese more than willing to spend online–the cost of freight makes the proposition
far more attractive than in the west.
How many of your customers are Chinese? How much of your marketing is tailored to a Chinese
consumer? How many Chinese reside in your
home country? These are just a few
questions that drive alarming results–when the world has experienced economic
turmoil of gigantic proportions now’s a better time than ever to recognize key
growth markets and cater communication for them.
