What Dell Is Doing to Create Customers for Life

Some may have seen the PC World article titled “ The Tech Brands You Can Trust .” I don’t trust the PC World survey data and neither should you.

The PC World article offers:

“Every year PC World polls its knowledgeable readers to see which companies are providing the best tech support and service the results of our latest exclusive survey of 79,000 tech aficionados reveal some welcome improvements and some familiar shortcomings.”

The survey respondents are PC World subscribers who responded to online or print advertisements and some email solicitations. Other than the sparse insight PC World provides, what do we really know about PC World‘s demographic? Almost nothing! PC World only offers highly summarized data–no detail is provided.

While this survey represents a large sampling, it is far from a scientific sampling. We really know little about what period of time respondents are reporting issues and what trends we can indeed infer from this. Is this “new” news, “old” news–we simply don’t know. And, we don’ know if the people responding are able to give a first-hand accounts or are reporting issues heard from associates. Many who commented on this article expressed concern about the reliability and integrity of the survey data.

As one might expect from prior PC World surveys, the top two companies in the PC space in terms of market share, HP and Dell, appear to again be ranked as the “evil empire” whereas upstart companies, e.g., ASUS, seem to be ranked more favorably with consumers. Acer, the number three company in terms of market share, isn’t even mentioned in the summary. Apple ranks very favorably in this survey.

HP expresses similar concern in the article, citing programs that they too have to better engage with customers and eliminate customer frustrations. HP and Dell are not speed boats, they are more like aircraft carriers. For HP and Dell, it’s not about connecting with a few hundred or a few thousand employees, it’s about connecting with thousands and thousands spread out geographically across the earth. Now this doesn’t excuse HP and Dell, rather, it explains the challenge these giants face.

One of the most telling metrics in the business world is market share. It is the gold standard in determining how well a company is performing year-over-year. A company can only be growing, maintaining or suffering declines in market share. If I were to look at the data in the PC world report, I would intuit that the market share for Dell and HP must have been on the decline for number of years yet the facts reveal something different.