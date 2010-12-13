Journalist or Terrorist? Why It Really Matters Now

Lost in all the noise of the WikiLeaks circus of the past few weeks was the emerging debate about how to characterize Julian Assange.

Is he a Journalist or a Terrorist–and why does it matter?

The first suggestion that he was a terrorist came from New York Republican Peter King, has asked the State Department to consider designating WikiLeaks a terrorist group.

What does that mean? Would that make Daniel Ellsberg a terrorist for releasing the Pentagon Papers? Certainly the military could have claimed back in 1971 that that leak, and subsequent publishing of them by The New York Times “endangered American lives.”

“If I released the Pentagon Papers today, the same rhetoric and the same calls would be made about me,” Ellsberg says. “I would be called not only a traitor–which I was then, which was false and slanderous–but I would be called a terrorist… Assange and Bradley Manning are no more terrorists than I am.”

The Times reported the documents “demonstrated, among other things, that the Johnson Administration had systematically lied, not only to the public but also to Congress, about a subject of transcendent national interest and significance.”

The government in the Pentagon Papers acted to stop publication by court order, which was quashed in 15 days by the Supreme Court. Ultimately the right to publish these papers was upheld in the New York Times Co. vs. United States.

There was no call at the time to investigate or prosecute the Times under criminal statues back in 1971.