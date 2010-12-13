How B2B PR Drives Sales

A recent blog post on the HubSpot blog raised a lot of PR

hackles including my own. The anger quotient was ratcheted up immediately with the article’s

title, “Why PR Doesn’t Drive Sales.” The article claimed among other

pronouncements that sales folks don’t give a twit about PR and that there’s a

mile wide void between PR and sales. Commentators took issue with that as well

as with many other points in the post, which seemed to misunderstand PR and how

it is practiced.

Indeed, PR today is all about creating awareness, credibility and, ultimately, yes, HubSpot,

sales leads. B2B PR starts with understanding a company’s key differentiators

and how a company talks about itself. That means PR professionals help shape a firm’s

positioning and messaging and its overall communications strategy. That begins

with an analysis of the market place, a company’s competitors, its strengths and

weaknesses. HubSpot’s post made PR sound like a handmaiden of marketing rather that

of its rightful role–strategic partner.

Once messaging and positioning and a PR plan is created that

syncs with the overall marketing plan–and only then–PR can create and

implement programs to meet a company’s overall objectives. In the case of our

clients, PR objectives include such items as enhancing the client’s brand, thought

leadership and ultimately creating leads for the sales force. Most of our B2B

clients rely strictly on PR for sales leads.

While there is so much talk of the death of media, in our

experience a major article in a publication like the Wall Street Journal can be

the difference between a status quo year and a stratospheric one. A client of

ours, for example, who was featured in a top tier publication, is now fielding

RFPs from companies that had not previously come knocking.

Beyond press relations, B2B PR professionals can create

lead-generating devices such as surveys, white papers, videos, webinars and

other content that is not so much remarkable as accessible. Produced to inform,

educate and engage, it can move a prospect through the marketing funnel. Come

to speak of it, that’s in some measure what PR has always been about. It’s just

that today we have so many more tools to do just that.

Here are 5 ways B2B PR can Drive Sales: