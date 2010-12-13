iFive: Gawker Hacked, WikiLeaks Rival Out, Holiday Spending Goes Digital, The Atlantic Magazine’s Money, Sports Illustrated App

1. Gawker Media was extensively hacked over the weekend thanks to a concerted effort by a hacker group named Gnosis. The shadowy team, which is composed of people who used to be members of Anonymous (the hacktivist group making revenge WikiLeaks attack) seems to have compromised Gawker security, and publicly shared over a million commenter login codes and emails as a response to Gawker’s slamming of Anonymous over the WikiLeaks affair.

2. Meanwhile WikiLeaks rival openleak.org opens its doors today. It’s a non-political “dissemination of information” portal that serves the same purpose as WikiLeaks, but with what seems to be more level-headness and less of the high-profile PR stunts of Julian Assange. No surprise that Openleaks is run by ex-WikiLeakers. Expect political comments from the U.S. government in 3 … 2 … 1…

3. It’s a harrowing tale of the web saving print’s butt: The Atlantic magazine is about to make $1.8 million in profit for 2010, the first time in a decade it’s made money–and bucking the publishing trend. The New York Times suggests it’s because the magazine embraced the digital revolution and acted like a silicon valley startup, even freeing up ad sales people’s quotas to give more credit for digital slaes.

4. Meanwhile the digital revolution is affecting another big part of society: spending. ComScore’s latest consumer data suggests that online shopping is already surpassing physical store-shopping for the holiday season, with sales to date at $22 billion, up 12% on last year. We said shopping has changed. This is proof.

5. Digital publishing lends itself particularly to images, something Sports Illustrated is aware of with its new interactive web app. Check out the video preview of the app here. Is this the future of sports publishing exemplified? It’s downloadable “for free” from Google’s Chrome store–but runs on everything.

