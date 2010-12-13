American Airlines Chinese Road Less Traveled

The China social networking landscape is vastly different from those in the west. The networks are local, the conversations are local and the motives behind online chatter are different. As the bigger American companies are spending volumes on traditional media; American Airlines are taking a unique approach having spent the past 12 months developing a leading online resource for Chinese traveling to America.

With limited budget coupled with aggressive targets; it makes the strategy even

more compelling when you take into account the long term results this style of marketing

would create. Starting with zero traffic

and an awareness of less than 1 in 10 American Airlines has built a community (See here) decked out with

user generated tools, a contest to win a trip to America and a smorgasbord of

content designed to help you on your USA travels.

So how are the results? 12 months on, 70,000 visitors per month

(growing at 15% month on month) with expected visitors to top 100,000 by February

this ‘value-led’ communication strategy is

a model for all American companies to adopt.

The community is not only a network of young, active Chinese to connect with

other would be American Dreamers; it’s now an outlet for those to purchase tickets,

plan trips and share insights about hot spots to frequent.

Building a brand in China is always going

to be difficult; especially an airline product of which the purchase for most

non business travellers is almost always a dollar question. Yet American

Airlines had the vision to see beyond today and begin establishing itself as a

airline of greater value; more importantly an airline in which you would expect

to pay a premium for – beyond its economical rivals.

Subtle branding, dominated by ‘engaging and relevant’ content made this web a property

of value. Instantly connecting with this

market, whom at times struggle to find ‘under-the-surface’ insights when

hitting America. The bonus of connecting

with Chinese born students studying in America; whom acting almost like AA

ambassadors ensures the product remains socially driven and accepted by peers.

Innovative media led by content, what a

unique ploy to engage a new market.