DailyBooth’s iPhone App: Picturing the Future of Status Updates

DailyBooth is updating its iPhone app today , which is likely turbo-charge the service’s user base — and if it works, you too may be taking a picture of yourself every time you tickle out a few lines and update your status.

DailyBooth is a San Francisco-based startup that was founded in early 2009. It started out as a place to post a daily picture of yourself, usually a simple headshot shot with your computer’s Webcam, capturing your feeling that day — happy, sad, excited, frustrated. The idea was inspired by a video posted to YouTube in which a New York photography student strung together over 2,000 daily photographs of himself, showing how he’d changed over time.

In the past two years, however, the service has morphed more into a stand-alone communication tool, along the lines of Twitter. Participants post text comments, or captions next to their pictures. They reply to each other using photos (posts are also called “booths”). And as with other social networks, they follow other people’s “booths,” as the photo streams are called (following in the taxanomical footsteps of Twitter’s “tweets”).

The photos are mostly as mundane as you might expect, given that most are taken with computer Webcams—washed-out headshots of users. And yet, this has nevertheless captured users’ imagination–in some of the same ways, perhaps, that ChatRoulette did. A guy taking a picture of himself holding up his coffee mug somehow inspires a string of responses from other users also holding up their own cups.

“DailyBooth is an entirely new form of social communication,” Daily Booth CEO Brian Pokorny tells Fast Company. “Just as the

tweet fuels a network of shared information on Twitter, the ‘booth’ enables a

real-time stream of images to create an immersive, emotive thread of human

interaction.”

Company executives wouldn’t tell Fast Company how many people are using DailyBooth. (Nor would they tell us why they wouldn’t tell us.) They would only reveal that the site has over 11 million “booths.” Previous stories have cited figures of 4 to 6 million unique monthly visitors to the Daily Booth website. But if you do the math—11 million total posts divided by 6 million unique vistors—you’d have to conclude that the majority of those visitors are just passing by (perhaps to gawk at investor Ashton Kutcher or his wife).

Still, the company has an impressive coterie of backers. It’s raised $1 million, including seed money from Y Combinator and additional funding from Sequoia Capital, super-angel Ron Conway, and Flickr founder Caterina Fake.