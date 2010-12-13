Timeline of Failed Predictions (Part 2)

“3-D movies are here to stay.”

“Newspapers will be extinct across most of the world by the year 2040.”

“Social media? That’s just for kids.”

“Bisphenol A does not cause cancer.”

“There will never be another war in Europe.”

“Computer gaming is not addictive.”

“Russia is no longer a credible threat to the United States.”

“The Chinese authorities have got the situation fully under control.”

“There is no demand for implanting identity chips in children.”

“The idea of a nano-technology accident is pure science fiction.”

“The Internet cannot fail. The idea of brownouts is ridiculous.”

“The price of oil will remain under $150 for the foreseeable future.”

“The tradition of democracy in this country is alive and well.”

“Belgium’s borders will not change in my lifetime at least.”

“We will find a cure for every known disease.”

“You cannot replicate the human brain inside a computer.”

“The Earth is not cooling.”

“Credit default swaps do not represent a major threat to the financial system.”

“I do not want to live beyond 120?”

“There is no link between Climate Change and solar activity.”

“Email is here to stay.”

“Google means that we no longer need libraries.”

“You won’t die in an aged care home.”

“Average lifespans will continue to increase.”

“Power generation will be 100% renewable.”

“One day we will 100% recycle e-waste.”

“Hospitals will always make me better.”

“If I save I’ll be able to afford to have someone look after me when I am old.”

“Chinese labour will always be cheaper.”

“There will never be a better way to type than a QWERTY keyboard.”

“We will never have to resort to nuclear power by necessity.”