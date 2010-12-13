advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Infographic of the Day: Tumi Transformation with SAP

By David Blatt1 minute Read

Tumi Inc., the makers of luxury travel, business and lifestyle accessories implemented SAP as its IT solution in 2005. Since then, the company has streamlined its operations and grown significantly with plans for further expansion in the future.

 

[Click for full-sized version]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life