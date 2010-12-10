It Was the Other Guy’s Fault

I awoke this morning to several posts on Facebook from
various and assorted friends which all seemed to have the same theme: please
make something good happen for me today. There was “I’m praying for something good today.” “I’m
hoping something good happens to me today.” And, “I really need something
positive to happen today.”
Great news! I can help. I can give you the same advice I gave
the 14 year old when he brought home his progress report yesterday. The one
with the two D’s.
ONLY YOU CAN MAKE THINGS HAPPEN. ONLY YOU CAN MAKE THINGS
BETTER.
Think about it.