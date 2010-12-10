Google to Zuckerberg, Bing: We Still Innovate

Google dominates the search market, boasting a 66% share in the U.S. But as good as that figure sounds, some say it’s actually a burden. Call it the tyranny of having a billion users: You’re less likely to innovate when you’re on top. It was the reason Facebook partnered with “underdog” Bing for social search–CEO Mark Zuckerberg caught many off guard not only for teaming with Microsoft, but for his implicit knocks on Google.

“They [Microsoft] really are the underdog here,” he said at the announcement. “They’re incentivized to go out and innovate. When you’re an incumbent in an area … there is tension between innovating and trying new things versus what you already have.”

One source tells Fast Company that the Google search team is miffed and confused as to how Zuckerberg figured they weren’t innovating. The company has more people working on search than ever before, and its list of 100 projects, instituted by co-founder Larry Page, is still going strong. Last year, the team launched about 550 changes to its search engine, and in September, unveiled Instant, one of the largest overhauls to its engine ever.

Fast Company broached the subject recently with Google’s Amit Singhal, who oversees Google’s ranking and algorithm team. “The main reason why Google is where it is today is that we have been able to make huge changes to our search–and are able to do it while running this big search engine,” he says “We used to compare that to changing an engine on a jet while it’s flying. Over the years, we’ve not only mastered changing the engine while flying, but have been able to change the seats without the users noticing. That’s the beauty of how we innovate. You’ve suddenly given everyone first class seats, and they didn’t even wake up.”

Singhal has been with Google for a decade. He is the most senior engineer in search, ranking, and quality. In the early aughts, he was awarded the honorary title of Google Fellow after rewriting the all-important search algorithm.

From Singhal’s perspective, Google’s popularity has helped, not hindered. “Having that userbase, which many people will say can potentially slow you down, has actually become a positive feedback loop for us,” he explains. “We are innovating at a much faster pace than we were in the early days–at any given time, a reasonably large number of Google users are playing with one of the ideas in a designer’s or engineer’s head.”