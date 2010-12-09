With WikiLeaks Looming Large, State Dept. Announces Hosting of Press Freedom Event

Fresh from condemning the latest WikiLeaks revelations, the State Department announced on Tuesday that they planned to host the 2011 World

Press Freedom Day, May 1-3, organized by

UNESCO–the

United Nations Educational, Social and Cultural Organization.

Whether or not it qualifies for inclusion in a celebration of press freedoms, WikiLeaks was the hot pink, four-ton gorilla in the room. Its founder, Julian Assange, was arrested in London on sexual misconduct charges stemming from alleged incidents in Sweden on the same day of the State Department announcement. His leak site had just published diplomatic cables implying that the Department of State

was instructing local representatives to spy

on United Nations officials.

The

highlight of the State Department’s hosting duties will be the

awarding of the UNESCO Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize at

the National Press Club on May 3. The prize honors those who have

“notably contributed to the defense and/or promotion of press

freedom, especially where risks have been undertaken.” Past winners

have included the late Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, Israeli

Gaza correspondent Amira Hass, and Zimbabwean newspaper editor

Geoffrey Nyarota. Other events will take place at Washington’s

Newseum.

In another instance some would consider ironic, the State Department’s primary online

home for World Press Freedom Day is a Facebook page. Discussion boards there are open, and multiple users are taking clear sides on whether WikiLeaks should be considered legitimate press and calling the State Department’s

hosting announcement hypocritical after officials called for the detainment of Assange.

According to State Department

spokesperson P.J. Crowley, “The United States places technology and

innovation at the forefront of its diplomatic and development

efforts. New media has empowered citizens around the world to report

on their circumstances, express opinions on world events, and

exchange information in environments sometimes hostile to such

exercises of individuals’ right to freedom of expression. At the

same time, we are concerned about the determination of some

governments to censor and silence individuals, and to restrict the

free flow of information. We mark events such as World Press Freedom

Day in the context of our enduring commitment to support and expand

press freedom and the free flow of information in this digital age.”

Foreign Policy‘s

Josh Rogin notes

that Crowley has taken to Twitter to criticize Assange. On Tuesday,

Crowley tweeted that

“Julian #Assange comes clean as opportunist, threatens to put

others at risk to save his own hide” in response to Assange’s

threat to release extremely damaging cables.