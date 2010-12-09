WikiLeaks Back on Amazon – via Kindle – for Now [Update]

WikiLeaks is back on Amazon. It’s selling for £7.37 ($11.64), and it’s angered plenty of reviewers who don’t understand Amazon’s not exactly complicit in the act.

Self-publisher Heinz Duthel, who has several books about Julian Assange

already on the site, has a title called “WikiLeaks documents expose US

foreign policy conspiracies. All cables with tags from 1- 5000 [Kindle

Edition]” on the U.K. Kindle portal for around $11. The title suggests an

extract of the Cablegate files, which are freely available from the

numerous WikiLeaks clone sites that are popping up online (although

Wikipedia itself has just brought down the list of alternative sites).

The title’s reviewers are typified by one user: “These documents are

already now ‘free’ in every sense of the word, why should anyone pay?

The fact you’re profiteering from someone you’ve mistreated sickens me.

I am now an ex-customer, permanently. I’m not doing business with you

any more.” There follows an extensive, and growing list of complaints

that follow the same line–anger at Amazon, voiced through the review

process, partly directed at Duthel but mainly at Amazon for its decision

to abandon hosting WikiLeaks in the first place. This is a really

tangled web, which is at least in keeping with the complex and tangled

status of the WikiLeaks case itself.

Whatever you may think about the ongoing WikiLeaks saga, Amazon’s position is pretty straightforwardly negative–and its claim that WikiLeaks is violating its terms and conditions is at least on more solid ground than some other companies involved, since it notes that publishers have to own the content they host on Amazon servers, and WikiLeaks clearly does not.