Nike, HP, UPS Top Latest Climate Counts Ratings

It’s getting hard to keep up with the growing number of corporate sustainability ratings, but we’re partial to Climate Counts, which ranks companies on both a one to 100 scale and with a color-coded system (red for “stuck,” yellow for “starting,” green for “striding”). This year’s ratings give Nike the top spot, with HP, UPS, Stonyfield Farm, L’Oreal, and Unilever close behind.

The Climate Counts system rates companies based on 22 criteria that determine whether organizations have

measured their climate footprint, cut down on potential climate

change impacts, supported progressive climate change legislation, and

publicly disclosed climate actions.

There’s mostly good news in this year’s ratings–Climate Counts scores rose 14% compared to 2009. Out of 90 ranked companies, 11 earned 75 points or more, 50 companies made to the “striding” category, and only nine were ranked as “stuck.” And the average score has risen from 31 points to 50 points since the first Climate Counts scorecard was released in 2007.

There are, of course, losers in the rankings. AirTran, ExpressJet, and Viacom are just some of the companies that received the red light from Climate Counts due to a lack of transparency, climate-positive political action, or energy efficiency initiatives.

But overall, ranked companies have shown marked improvements in their willingness to work for sustainability. Hopefully, it can only get better from here.

