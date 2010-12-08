New Gauntlet for Startups: Be Interesting

The myth of the founder who sleeps on the couch (or the floor) of the

start-up’s office every night is a scary one, isn’t it? Believing that

level of slavish devotion leads to success is almost as dangerous as

thinking all founders are like the cringe-worthy Zuckerberg as portrayed

in The Social Network. New site Skyara may be the litmus test for founders to prove they are more than their idea.

As a market site, Skyara has a fairly standard layout, with each offering

on its own page near an image of the seller–nay, purveyor, and the

usual options for feedback, favoriting, and following within the

service. Much more interesting are the items founders are listing for

sale: crabbing with a Skyara founder under the Golden Gate Bridge (currently, the site is limited to San Francisco), trap and skeet shooting with the co-founder of MySpace, and my personal favorite, “30 Minute Time Travel Lunch” with two Airbnb engineers.

As co-founder Dennis Liu blogged yesterday; “putting an experience up on

Skyara is a great way to meet new and interesting people, give back to

the community, and maybe make some pocket change along the way.” The

real value, then, for listing on the service rests in access. Those

handing over pocket change are granted access to that founder, and

founder is granted time away from the office/coworking space to shoot

skeet alongside those nice people who paid pocket change for the

privilege.

Some of the more interesting members will even have a bit of fun in the item description:

This experience also includes a free pair of sunglasses, which you must wear during lunch. Lunch is included if you order a burrito… *

Please note we will discuss nothing but time travel. All

proceeds will go towards our sunglasses fund.

So you can just imagine how much fun might be had at the event itself,

where everyone is making new acquaintances, the better to inform work

projects as well as the start-up employees hosting the experience. Interested parties might even meet the co-founder of their next project.