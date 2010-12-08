New Gauntlet for Startups: Be Interesting

The myth of the founder who sleeps on the couch (or the floor) of the
start-up’s office every night is a scary one, isn’t it? Believing that
level of slavish devotion leads to success is almost as dangerous as
thinking all founders are like the cringe-worthy Zuckerberg as portrayed
in The Social Network. New site Skyara may be the litmus test for founders to prove they are more than their idea.
As a market site, Skyara has a fairly standard layout, with each offering
on its own page near an image of the seller–nay, purveyor, and the
usual options for feedback, favoriting, and following within the
service. Much more interesting are the items founders are listing for
sale: crabbing with a Skyara founder under the Golden Gate Bridge (currently, the site is limited to San Francisco), trap and skeet shooting with the co-founder of MySpace, and my personal favorite, “30 Minute Time Travel Lunch” with two Airbnb engineers.
As co-founder Dennis Liu blogged yesterday; “putting an experience up on
Skyara is a great way to meet new and interesting people, give back to
the community, and maybe make some pocket change along the way.” The
real value, then, for listing on the service rests in access. Those
handing over pocket change are granted access to that founder, and
founder is granted time away from the office/coworking space to shoot
skeet alongside those nice people who paid pocket change for the
privilege.
Some of the more interesting members will even have a bit of fun in the item description:
This experience also includes a free pair of sunglasses, which you must wear during lunch. Lunch is included if you order a burrito… *
Please note we will discuss nothing but time travel. All
proceeds will go towards our sunglasses fund.
So you can just imagine how much fun might be had at the event itself,
where everyone is making new acquaintances, the better to inform work
projects as well as the start-up employees hosting the experience. Interested parties might even meet the co-founder of their next project.
The boss level on Skyara? That would be tea with superangel Ron Conway. Oh, and Hammer. Delightful, Internet.
With a chance to connect us as people beyond the products and services we create, future’s so bright…
Kristen Taylor is the founder and CEO of Galvanize. Follow her on Twitter.