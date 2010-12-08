Will Location-Based Services Ever Go Mainstream? Opportunities Beyond the Location Checkin

Location-based social networks are the current darling of social media. They are getting a lot of media attention and a lot of businesses, large and small, are experimenting with incorporating these services into their marketing mix.

The most popular location-based applications are: Foursquare (4.5 million users), Gowalla (350,000), Loopt (4 million), Google Latitude (3 million), MyTown (2 million), BrightKite (2 million). The list goes on. Recently Facebook joined in with Facebook Places.

These services are being used in a variety of ways to market to consumers. The most popular are: coupons/discount offers; raffles; specials for the users who check in most often; first checkin specials; location tips; etc.

So this begs a question: are location-based services (LBS) the next big thing?

Some say LBS are any marketer’s dream: since real-time social networking that can tag people’s eating and shopping preferences; advertisers can now know exactly who their customers are and what they are doing at any given time. This means that companies can reward their most frequent customers, which might spark repeat business. Reaching customers near the point of sale and creating long-term loyalty are just a couple of benefits LBS offer to brands.

However, will these services truly go mainstream? Some have questioned whether LBS provide true business value for brands. And no wonder, when there is a lack of appropriate success metrics. The metrics that really matter to brands are not being tracked by applications today: % of active users, average number of check-ins per day and trends, time spent with applications, % of users who have been inactive over the last month, whether and how check-ins translate into revenue–just to name a few! What really matters to marketers is how engaging the app is. If the user has not returned for awhile and isn’t checking in consistently, it is useless for ongoing proximity marketing.

Personal privacy is a huge concern with global policymakers and regulatory bodies increasing protection of consumer privacy. Many countries consider a person’s geo-location as personal information. As a result, there has been a focus on user-centric location-based services and applications that give the user control of the experience, typically by opting in first via a website or mobile interface. And still, a lot of consumers are weary.