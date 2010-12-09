From Bootstrap to Venture: The Money Behind Startups

The idea is the easy part. Funding it is nearly impossible. The concept that “the rich get richer” is powered almost completely by this premise. It’s not that their ideas are necessarily better than those of less fortunate. It’s that they have the money to take an idea and run with it.

For the rest of us, we need funding.

This graphic by our friends at Grasshopper Group breaks down the various means of startup funding and gives insights into how one might form a strategy to help them build the next billion-dollar business.

Click here to enlarge.