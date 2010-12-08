Are Green Brands a Thing of the Past?

We are witnessing an explosion of green products onto the North American market. By some measures , launches tripled between 2008 and 2009, and show no sign of slowing down.

True, of late there’s been consumer fatigue in green

sales. But this seems to be a natural reaction to the number of products flooding

the market, and a symptom of the ongoing recession. It certainly hasn’t put a

damper on the pace of green products being launched.

The inevitable conclusion would seem to be supermarkets

glowing green with brands espousing sustainable, organic, or fair trade

credentials. But there are signs this scenario could be off the mark.

Shhhh, it’s green

Nike is arguably one of the greenest consumer brands in

the world. The company itself just won a gigaton award for carbon reductions at

the Cancun climate talks. And shoes like the Air Jordan have been celebrated for their green

innovation. But you won’t find a green logo on the shoe.

Nike believes sustainability is simply a new criteria to

be applied to all its designs.

Technical merit and athletic performance are the company’s calling cards —

green is simply baked in as part of the package.

This isn’t an isolated case. In conversation with

Christine Kennedy, Sustainability Manager at Unilever, I asked about the brand

ramifications of Unilever’s ground-breaking Sustainable Living Plan.