Change Generation: Jenna Edwards and For a Day Foundation Bring Joy to Kids With Cancer

About Jenna Edwards: With over seventeen years of experience in pageantry, Jenna Edwards made history by claiming the title of Miss Florida USA 2007 in July. Jenna also represented Florida in the Miss America pageant in 2005, making her only the 3rd woman in history to represent Florida at both national competitions. Jenna manages a non-profit organization for pediatric cancer patients and hopes to continue her education by obtaining an MBA with a concentration in non-profit management.

The For A Day Foundation: The For a Day Foundation is home to unique programs for pediatric cancer patients. We all know the feeling of a “just-because” gift or special visit, especially when we’re sick or going through a tough time. That’s the concept of FADF–giving a little pick-me-up to kids in treatment for cancer. Taking care of ourselves reaches beyond treating and preventing our illnesses. Addressing our psychological needs affects our physical well-being, too.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.