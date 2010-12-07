The Magic of Intuition at Work

Sometimes we wish that we had the magical powers of the lovable witch Samantha Stephens in the situation comedy Bewitched; at the time (1960s and 1970s) it was the highest rated television series ever for the ABC network. Starring the late actress Elizabeth Montgomery, we remember most vividly Samantha “twitching” her nose to perform a spell and release her magical powers to accomplish whatever task or overcome whatever challenge she faced.

For those readers who may be too young to have seen Samantha (or

didn’t see the 2005 movie version starring Nicole Kidman and Will

Ferrell), imagine having the magical powers of another, more current

television personality, Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, better known by

his stage name, “Criss Angel.” An illusionist (magician) by trade, he

is best known for creating and starring in the highly-rated A&E

Network television show, Criss Angel Mindfreak. In this popular show,

Angel manages to “freak-out” people’s minds with his incredible–

seemingly impossible and even supernatural–feats of magic. Whether we

possessed the powers of Samantha or Criss Angel, we definitely could

use some “magic” at this time in history.

We have written many times before that we are witnessing and

experiencing a period of “creative destruction” in the U.S. today. The

same holds true, of course, in many other countries around the world

that also are struggling with economic crises and existential

challenges. Creative destruction, in this regard, presents both a

“crisis” and an “opportunity.” On the one hand, it confirms that what

may have worked in the past is no longer a viable option; social

psychologist Kurt Lewin, the founder of force field analysis, would have

called this disconfirmation. On the other hand, with “breakdown” always

comes the opportunity for “breakthrough.” In other words, the

destruction of the old inevitably heralds the creative potential of the

new. But this potentiality depends on our willingness to plant and

cultivate the “seeds of innovation” that exist within and around us. And, of course, in order to do so, we must not be “prisoners of our thoughts!”

Most discussions about innovation and, by implication, creativity

would be remiss if they did not in some way touch upon the topic of intuition.

To many people, in fact, unleashing the creative spirit is simply

another way of animating one’s intuition. In this important respect,

intuition cuts at the very core of our individuality and may actually be

the final arbiter of how each of us manifests who we really are as

living beings. Intuition represents the essence of our personal and

collective identities and contains the spark of life energy that we

often refer to as “spirit.”

Intuition as spirit is certainly not a new concept. On the contrary,

it is deeply rooted in a variety of philosophical traditions, both

Eastern and Western. For example, Rudolf Steiner, an Austrian-born

scientific, literary and philosophical scholar, asserted that free

spiritual activity, which he basically understood as the human ability

to think intuitively, is the appropriate cognitive path for human beings

to take in order to express fully their “freedom” as individuals. To

Steiner, by experiencing and living intuitive thinking, that is, “the

conscious experience of a purely spiritual content,” true freedom as a

creative force for socially responsible action would become manifest.

Intuition in this way can be viewed as a source of animation providing

the energy that brings the cartoon characters we call humans “alive.”

Intuition at work, then, is about being alive, wherever one may be.

Speaking about the creative spirit in the workplace, Anita Roddick, the

British businesswoman (founder of The Body Shop), human rights activist

and environmental campaigner, years ago asserted that “all people want

is to be alive in the workplace.” Unfortunately, even today this notion

is easier said than done. From personal experience working with/in

hundreds if not thousands of organizations over the years, we have

witnessed firsthand what appears to be a scene from the M. Night

Shyamalan movie The Sixth Sense in which a young boy “sees dead

people.” Yes, we’ve seen many “dead people” at work!

We’ve also learned through our own research and practice, including

writing a book on the subject, that intuition is as much a process of

self-discovery as it is a tool for decision-making. Moreover, because

this process is grounded in personal experience, it is the individual

who is responsible for charting his or her course towards increased

intuitive awareness. At times, the path may seem unclear and the journey

may appear unpleasant. Then, almost like magic, the force of intuitive

knowledge becomes evident and new expressions of self emerge.