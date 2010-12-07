CSR Holiday Gifts for the Conscious Consumer

As we enter the season of holiday giving at work, we are confronted with the dilemma of deciding how to celebrate with colleagues without trivializing the challenges of the crippling economy. With every gift shipped to customers, a message is sent about a brand’s core values. Against a backdrop of suffocating unemployment and unprecedented hardship, smart companies are looking for ways to demonstrate social consciousness while establishing an emotional connection with customers.

As 2010 comes to a close, the stage is set for a more enlightened year of corporate giving. The logical alternative to the proverbial fruit basket is Corporate Social Responsibility Gifting (CSR Gifting). CSR Gifting offers the opportunity to provide unique and thoughtful gifts for clients while serving a broader social purpose.

In this holiday spirit, I present twelve CSR Gift ideas for companies with a social conscience:

In challenging economic times, it is more important than ever to

show appreciation for customers, but perhaps the days of simply

throwing money around to make an impression are over. We may have

unwittingly arrived at the dawn of a new era in business, where genuine

connections between brands and customers are forged based on a shared

belief in social purpose. As Winston Churchill once said, “We make a

living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”