Reach Out and Touch Someone

My speech booking partner had an interesting comment at lunch the other day. “It’s getting to the point that people are going to be forced to get back on the phone or lose business.” My first thought was “Nooooo, I hate talking on the phone.” That was immediately followed by the revelation that perhaps a personal phone call is starting to stand out like a hand written thank you note.

Think about it, the sheer number of places you

receive messages each day.

Here’s mine on any given day where someone usually

expect an answer, reply or comment:

Email–Business account, personal account, spam

filter

filter Facebook Personal Page–Wall posts, comments,

friend, requests, messages

Twitter–Mentions, direct messages and retweets

LinkedIn – Inbox, comments, recommendations

Text messages–This by the way increases

exponentially if you own a teenager

then there’s the new iPhone notification

With most successful people getting this amount of

input each and every day, you had better do something unusual to break through

the noise.

A marching band below their window? A billboard

they will see on their way to work? Leave a message on all the platforms

mentioned above?

Or perhaps my partner was right, you just pick up

the phone and call to say hello.