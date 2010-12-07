Reach Out and Touch Someone

My speech booking partner had an interesting
comment at lunch the other day. “It’s getting to the point that people are
going to be forced to get back on the phone or lose business.” My
first thought was “Nooooo, I hate talking on the phone.” That was
immediately followed by the revelation that perhaps a personal phone call is
starting to stand out like a hand written thank you note.
Think about it, the sheer number of places you
receive messages each day.
Here’s mine on any given day where someone usually
expect an answer, reply or comment:
- Email–Business account, personal account, spam
filter
- Facebook Personal Page–Wall posts, comments,
friend, requests, messages
- Facebook Professional Page–Wall posts, comments
- Twitter–Mentions, direct messages and retweets
- LinkedIn – Inbox, comments, recommendations
- Text messages–This by the way increases
exponentially if you own a teenager
- Google Voice–Transcript is emailed, texted and
then there’s the new iPhone notification
- Skype–Messages, requests
With most successful people getting this amount of
input each and every day, you had better do something unusual to break through
the noise.
A marching band below their window? A billboard
they will see on their way to work? Leave a message on all the platforms
mentioned above?
Or perhaps my partner was right, you just pick up
the phone and call to say hello.
Wow. What a concept.