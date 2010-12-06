Nominations for the Most Influential Women in Tech 2011 Close on Friday

Just in case you missed our call for the Most Influential Women in Technology , this week is the last chance to get your nominations in. We’re looking for the best and brightest in technology — the media stars, the gamers, the developers, the activists, the entrepreneurs, the executives, the evangelists, the brainiacs, and more. We’ve already had overwhelming feedback on our site, on Twitter, and on blogs, and now we’re putting out the last call so that we can start readying the final list.

To nominate, just add your voice to the comments here or on our original post. If you want to use Twitter, your blog, YouTube, or Flickr to nominate someone, be sure to include the hashtag #WIT11. We’ll need the nominee’s name and company, along with either a Twitter handle, blog, company website, or Linkedin URL.

In the past two years we’ve featured Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook; Rashmi Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Slideshare; Morgan Romine, Team Captain of Frag Dolls; Amber Case, a cyborg anthropologist; Jill Tarter, Director, SETI; Clara Shih, founder of Hearsay Labs; and many others.

