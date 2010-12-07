Joseph Kosinki’s Tron: Legacy Builds a Groundbreaking Architecture of Light

In architecture school, Joseph Kosinski had to post his work in class for professor critiques before returning to the drawing board to fix his mistakes. Years later, he used the same approach to codify the look of Disney’s Tron: Legacy, which opens Dec. 17.

“I’d gather all the designers, and we’d go from cubicle to cubicle discussing each other’s ideas,“ Kosinski says of the feature film directorial debut that consumed his life from the summer of 2007 to the afternoon of Nov. 17. “It not only made everyone feel involved, but the film began to have a cohesive aesthetic. The look had to feel like it came from one hand. There was a giant art team of around 50 people, and after a while you couldn’t tell which drawing came from which person.”

[video_twistage 1]

Tron: Legacy — a follow-up to the 1982 film Tron — chronicles a son’s (Garrett Hedlund) search for his father (Jeff Bridges) who disappeared into a video game 20 years earlier. With the design and visual effects integral to the story, Kosinski and Tron: Legacy are a synchronistic match. Kosinski drew from his mechanical engineering training at Stanford University; architecture degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation; and years directing commercials utilizing cutting-edge technology for clients like Hummer, Halo3, Nike and Apple.

“This is a world that had to be designed from scratch,” says Kosinski. “I don’t know how you can direct a movie like this if you’re not interested in design and architecture. It became the guiding philosophy.”

For the Tron: Legacy world, Kosinski built upon the original Tron designs of legendary concept artist Syd Mead. He also borrowed the clean, stark, geometrical lines of modern architecture pioneers

Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

and Louis Kahn, and pulled in real-world auto designers for the vehicles.