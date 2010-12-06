advertisement
Katie Couric on Social Media and Real-Time Journalism

In this video interview, Brian talks to Katie Couric. She is the first female solo anchor of a weekday network evening news broadcast. In 2008, Couric launched a series of webcasts and a YouTube channel with exclusive Web coverage of the election. In 2009, @KatieCouric joined Twitter and launched a weekly webcast.

By Brian Solis

As as I say at the beginning of this interview, I don’t even know where to begin, so let’s just go ahead and jump right in. In a special three-part series, I’m joined by none other than Katie Couric, anchor and managing editor of the CBS EVENING NEWS WITH KATIE COURIC, correspondent for 60 MINUTES and anchor of CBS News primetime specials.

When the CBS EVENING NEWS WITH KATIE COURIC debuted on September 5, 2006, Couric became the first female solo anchor of a weekday network evening news broadcast. 2008 was a pivotal year for Katie Couric, expanding her presence from traditional media to social media. During the Presidential campaign, Couric launched a series of important webcasts and a YouTube channel that gave viewers live, exclusive Web coverage of the election and the historic beginnings of Obama’s presidency. In 2009, @KatieCouric debuted as a weekly webcast, which features candid one-on-one interviews with top newsmakers. @KatieCouric also expanded its presence to Twitter, where Katie has not only joined the conversation, she’s actively investing in its future.

Please watch the first of three candid and fascinating conversations, which I hope you’ll find enlightening, refreshing, and also inspirational.

Welcome to the (R)evolution, a new series that connects you to the people, trends, and ideas defining the future of business, marketing, and media.

Credits:
Andrew Landini, Producer, Director, Lead Cameraman
Adam Eckenfelder, Audio Tech/Re-Recording Mixing
Jason Fairbrother, Cameraman
Special thanks to Erica Anderson (@ericaamerica) who helped bring us all together.

(R)evolutionLocation:
CBS Evening News Studios, New York

Reprinted from BrianSolis.com

Brian Solis is the author of Engage and is one of most provocative thought leaders and published authors in new media. A digital analyst, sociologist, and futurist, Solis’s research and ideas have influenced the effects of emerging media on the convergence of marketing, communications, and publishing. Follow him on Twitter @BrianSolis, YouTube, or at BrianSolis.com.

About the author

Brian Solis is the author of The End of Business as Usual, a book that explores the changing consumer landscape, its impact on business, and what companies can do to adapt and lead. His previous book Engage is regarded as the industry reference guide for developing effective social business and social media strategies. Solis is also a principal analyst at Altimeter Group, a research-based advisory firm that studies customer behavior and disruptive technology to develop new business models and go-to-market strategies.

