State Dept: Reading WikiLeaks Will Endanger Your Job

The U.S. State Department is reportedly

threatening to deny some bloggers and social media users security

clearances. Job applicants who have posted links or references to

WikiLeaks on Facebook, Twitter or their personal blogs may have their

all-important security clearances denied. Potential job

applicants have been warned not to make any online references to–or

even to read–WikiLeaks.

Why? Because despite being

leaked, WikiLeaks’ 200,000+ secret diplomatic cables still remain

secret at various levels of clearance.

Some universities have warned students that posting WikiLeaks-related information online could endanger their federal security clearances. Legal

website abovethelaw.com received a forwarded

email warning off potential WikiBloggers from a tipster at the

Boston University School of Law:

Two big factors in hiring for many federal government

positions are determining if the applicants have good judgment and if

they know how to deal with confidential/classified information. The

documents released by Wikileaks remain classified; thus, reading

them, passing them on, commenting on them may be seen as a violation

of Executive Order 13526, Classified National Security Information.

See Section 5.5 (Sanctions). For many federal government jobs,

applicants must obtain security clearances. There are various levels

of security checks, but all federal positions require background

checks. As part of such checks, social media may be researched to see

what you are up to, so DO NOT post links to the documents or make

comments on any social media sites. Moreover, polygraphs are

conducted for the highest levels of security clearance.

Amy Goodman of the Democracy Now!

television program quoted

from a similar email sent out by Columbia University’s School of

International and Public Affairs that claimed it was directly

inspired by a State Department contact. A transcript

of the same email also made its way onto job-hunting blog

WiseBread.

Executive Order 13526 was implemented

by President Obama in 2009 and deals with the

classification, safeguarding and taxonomy of secret information.

Those Section 5.5 sanctions include “reprimand,

suspension without pay, removal, termination of classification

authority, [and] loss or denial of access to classified information.” That means losing a federal security clearance, which is required

for the vast majority of State Department jobs.

Obtaining a federal security clearance

is a complicated, rigorous and stressful process.

Applicants are asked blunt questions about subjects including family

background, financial history, housing history, educational

background, religion, friends, sexuality, drug or

alcohol use, political affiliations, and a host of other topics.