Infographic of the Day: The World’s Most Environmentally Damaging Industries

Economy Map might be one of the most ambitious infographics experiments we’ve ever seen: Drawing on a 2009 EPA report, it attempts to show how every single sector of the economy impacts the environment. What’s more, it shows how all these sectors are linked to other sectors — thus, it’s a picture of the biggest dominos to be felled in the fight against everything from ozone depletion to global warming.

Granted, the actual map is a bit buggy and way to complex (in fact, the only way to really browse the thing is to download the app, and play with it on your desktop). But we’ve got a summary here of how it works. First, the map presents every sector of our economy as a dot on a grid. Then, it allows you to cycle through a series of environmental impacts, ranging from ozone depletion to toxic byproducts to global warming impacts. The bigger the bubble around each industry, the larger its impacts: