Rural Farms Face Increasing Insecurity, Managing Risk Essential: Report

Poor farmers in remote parts of the world need to viewed as business owners, first and foremost, says a new report released today by the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

The overall theme of the report is a return to focusing on agriculture as business and interacting with farmers from that vantage point, rather than seeing them as “bystanders.”

Half of the world’s total population, 3.1 billion people, live in rural areas, and 70% of the world’s extremely poor live in rural areas. While urbanization is occurring rapidly–and diversified industries are popping up related to farming–the rural poor will remain dominant for years to come.

In order to eliminate poverty, the rural poor need better access to markets, job prospects off the farm, training in how to manage risks associated with climate change and food insecurity, and training in sustainable agricultural output, says the report.

“We must also recognize that rural economies are becoming more diverse. If we succeed in creating more profitable farms, we will also succeed in creating associated non-farm enterprises. Some people will leave the farm for new jobs with large enterprises in rural areas, while others will choose to become entrepreneurs in non-farming pursuits,” said IFAD President, Dr. Kanayo F. Nwanze, in the report.