Hulu’s Original TV Recap Show Hints at the End of Programming As You Know It

Hulu’s in the early stages of developing a new online exclusive clips show, recapping the TV of the day in blog-esque “bite sizes.” As well as hinting at Hulu’s growth, it also reminds us that TV as we know it is about to change.

The unnamed show, which has been revealed thanks to its casting call (which resulted in “mobbed” sessions) will appear on Hulu exclusively, and runs to a short five minutes an episode every week day. It’s reportedly “a quick and humorous survey of the past 24 hours of media and pop culture,” heavy on clips according to the casting note, hosted by two “know-it-all but relatable” pop culture personalities. We’re urged to think of it as “Daily Show meets weekend update meets sports center,” and the buzz words used to attract potential hosts are “satirical comedy, discussion and honest opinions.”

To us this sounds like several TV shows that already exist (or, as AllThingsD puts it, it reminds us of “pretty much everything that runs on E!”) but spun into a kind of Gawker-esque snarky blog, just in hosted video format. That’s very suitable for Hulu, which is busy redefining the traditional TV model on the Web in a similar way to the way the blog revolution has reinvented the news/reporting business, and confirms that Hulu’s on the rise.

The fact the show is en route does also hint at the end of TV as we know it. Hulu serves up regular TV on demand, which is already a subtle change to the way we think about TV (with roots in the “pause live TV” and “watch later” systems offered by TiVo). But if Hulu’s now commissioning original shows of its own–there are more on the way apart from this one–that are snappy, and could easily earn Hulu an even bigger fan base if they capture the zeitgeist well, then Hulu is becoming a force in TV “broadcasting” all by itself. It won’t challenge the existing TV model as it’s too small, and the existing content providers have the business pretty tightly wrapped-up, trading on their name and leveraging all the routes to market they’ve built up. But it hints that the TV market is ripe for change as it moves onto the web, and if an upstart company like Hulu is clever enough, it could become the next Fox–just online, rather than over the air.

To read more news on this, and similar stuff, keep up with my updates by following me, Kit Eaton, on Twitter.