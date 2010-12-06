Juno Baby Takes on Baby Einstein With Real Music, iTunes for Toddlers

Taking on Baby Einstein’s DVD empire is a formidable task. But Juno, a precocious puppet with big googly eyes, pigtails and a red dress, is up for the job. Her strategy: Create original orchestral music for children, surround herself with a host of equally quirky characters (like Rai Rai, a toddler who wears nothing but a cape and diaper), and leverage mobile technology like no puppet has done before.

It won’t be easy. Baby Einstein is the 800-pound gorilla in the industry–it was bought by the Walt Disney Company back in 2001 and commands an estimated 90% of the infant media market. By contrast, Juno Baby (the startup that created Juno’s character) operates out of a small office in downtown San Francisco, where just 13 employees toil away on a line of DVDs, CDs, books, and iPad applications for tiny tots.

The market for babytainment is not only dominated by one mega-player, it’s also highly controversial. Just ask Baby Einstein, which has battled critics (including the American Academy of Pediatrics and child-advocacy groups, who say baby-specific programming could have a harmful effect on children’s development) for years.

Juno Baby started seven years ago, when pianist, Emmy Award-winning composer and new mom Belinda Takahashi went searching for classical music to play for her newborn daughter.

“I was dismayed with everything that was out there,” says Takahashi. So she teamed up with her husband, a former financial analyst named Adam Adelman, to create Juno–a muppet (named after the couple’s daughter) who sings along to originally composed live music, not synthesized melodies.

After tinkering with the idea and putting up their own cash to shoot a pilot video they ended up hating, Takahashi and Adelman finally launched Juno Baby in 2009. They brought in a CEO, raised $4.5 million in funding and put together an impressive advisory board that includes the former COO and president of FAO Schwarz and a psychologist from Yale University who specializes in childhood development and electronic media.