What Financial Freedom?

Instead of fighting about consumer protections verses consumer demand, we should collectively aspire to create world-class financial freedom in America. It is good for people, it is good for business, and it’s darn patriotic.

The White House and many others are fighting to create

consumer protections against credit default swaps, Foreclosure Gate, shifting

credit card terms and many other “financial innovations” with grim consequences

on many responsible people.

Important protections for millions of mainstream Americans. Problem is

that some of these rules have unintended consequences that aren’t good for the

people meant to be protected and which stifle “good” financial innovation, an

essential force for a better future.

Wall Street, in turn, predictably claims their hands are

being tied, and that increased regulation won’t eliminate demand: If you eliminate payday lending, there

will still be millions who need access to short-term credit, $40 billion worth. “No one is making anyone take out a payday loan,” they rightly claim. Problem is that a lot of the consumer

financial products being bought and sold today are, in fact, hard to

understand, and can have an adverse impact on individuals, communities and even

the GDP, in the case of subprime mortgage.

This is a futile battle of wills: consumer protection vs

choice. Both camps grudgingly

concede there is a need for the other, but both camps over-reach.

In a country which values freedom above all else, we need a

paradigm shift from either-or to both-and built around the premise of financial

freedom. Personal financial freedom is the

ability to use our money to realize our goals. This starts with food and shelter and ends with personal

fulfillment. The consumer finance

industry–and its regulators–should focus on its ability to create financial

freedom. This freedom must include the right

to innovate, but also the obligation to raise the tide.

More practically this means maximizing long-term consumer

value in payments, in credit, in savings and investment tools. Repeated use of a financial product should

not just generate greater profits, but be additive to a users’ station in life.