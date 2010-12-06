DoubleTwist Leapfrogs iPhone With Wireless Sync

Android may be the fastest growing mobile OS in the U.S., but its built-in media player still pales in comparison to the iPod and iTunes. Happily for Android users, third-party app doubleTwist now offers something iPhone owners wish they had: wireless syncing.

This week doubleTwist (“iTunes for Android”) updated with a killer feature, AirSync, which syncs music playlists, photos, videos, and podcasts to and from your computer and your Android device when they’re on the same Wi-Fi network. Not only does this mean it’s easier to get new music onto your phone; it means the photos and videos you shoot with your Android handset can get backed up to your computer automatically. Here’s how to set it up.

First, you’ll need the doubleTwist software for Mac or PC, which is free to download here. Wireless syncing aside, doubleTwist is a great media manager in its own right. It can import your existing music, including your iTunes library and it supports a wide variety of devices beyond Android, like the BlackBerry and Palm Pre.

Second, download the doubleTwist AirSync app onto your Android device. (Search for for it in the Market, or scan the QR code with your phone below.) Right now the AirSync version is available for $1.99; that price will go up to $4.99 in the next release.

Finally, connect your Android device to the same Wi-Fi network as your computer. Launch doubleTwist on both. The mobile app will provide a passcode; enter it into doubleTwist on your computer as shown above. You only have to pair the device once; from there your device will sync the music playlists, podcasts, videos, and photos you’ve specified on the desktop. Be sure to check off “Import new pictures from my device” and “Import new videos from my device” to automatically back up your camphone photos and clips to your Mac or PC.